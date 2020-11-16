New Permanent Representative of Ecuador Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations, Cristian Espinosa Cañizares, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 28 September. (See Press Release BIO/5322.)

Mr. Espinosa has served as his country’s Vice‑Minister for Foreign Affairs since 2019. Before that, he was Director of Interinstitutional Relations in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility’s economic section, since 2018.

From 2014 to 2018, Mr. Espinosa served as Director of International Relations for the Municipality of Quito, during which time he represented the municipality at the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development — known as Habitat III — in Ecuador’s capital.

Mr. Espinosa first entered Government service in 1987. He has held posts ranging from President of Ecuador’s Council of Chambers of Commerce and Production to Vice‑Minister for Foreign Trade and Integration. He taught at various universities, including the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences, from 2006 to 2014. Since 2004, he has also served as a panellist and arbitrator in trade disputes for the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The holder of a master’s degree in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Mr. Espinosa also has a bachelor’s and a master’s in philosophy and economics from Boston University.

Born in 1961, he is married and has three children.