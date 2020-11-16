New Permanent Representative of Netherlands Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Netherlands to the United Nations, Yoka Brandt, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. She earlier presented her credentials to the Secretariat on 2 September. (See Press Release BIO/5319.)

Before her latest appointment, Ms. Brandt was Secretary-General of her country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs beginning in 2016, having previously served as Deputy Executive Director for Partnerships at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) from 2012 to 2016.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she was Director-General for International Cooperation from 2008 to 2012, having served as Deputy Director‑General for International Cooperation from 2007 to 2008.

She was Ambassador to Uganda from 2004 to 2007 and Ambassador to Eritrea from 2000 to 2004. She also held various positions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague and at missions from 1985 to 2000.

Ms. Brandt earned a master’s degree in geography and development economics at Utrecht University from 1976 to 1983.

She was born on 30 January 1958.