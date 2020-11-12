New Permanent Representative of Israel Pays Courtesy Call to Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, paid a courtesy call to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 12 August. (See Press Release BIO/5315.)

Before taking up this latest position, Mr. Erdan served as Israel’s Minister for Public Security since 2015. He was also the country’s Minister for Regional Cooperation (2020), Strategic Affairs (2015 to 2020), Information (2015 to 2020), Interior (2014 to 2015), Communications (2013 to 2014), Home Front Defense (2013 to 2014) and Environment (2009 to 2013).

Mr. Erdan also served as a member of his country’s Security Cabinet and was a member of the Knesset — Israel’s Parliament — from 2003 to 2020. During his tenure, he served on a range of committees, including on education, culture and sports, law and justice, the Constitution and the rights of the child. He also chaired the Economic Affairs Committee and promoted legislation on such issues as consumer protection, traffic safety and environmental protection.

Mr. Erdan holds a master’s degree in political science from Tel Aviv University and a Bachelor of Laws from Bar-Ilan University.

He is married and has four children.