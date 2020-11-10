New Permanent Representative of Philippines Pays Courtesy Call to Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations, Enrique A. Manalo, paid a courtesy call to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 27 July. (See Press Release BIO/5313.)

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Manalo was Deputy Minister for Policy in his country’s Department of Foreign Affairs, beginning in 2016. He also served as Acting Secretary for Foreign Affairs from March to May 2017.

Prior to those assignments, Mr. Manolo served was Ambassador to the United Kingdom (2011-2016) and Non-Resident Ambassador to Ireland (2013-2016). From 2010 to 2011, he was Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, concurrently serving as Head of the Philippine Mission to the European Union in Brussels.

Mr. Manalo also served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other Intergovernmental Organizations in Geneva (2003-2007). Between 2000 and 2003, he held several positions at his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, including Chargé d’affaires, ad interim, and Deputy Permanent Representative.

Over the course of Mr. Manalo’s career, he has chaired numerous international meetings and conferences, including sessions of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Mr. Manalo holds a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree, both in economics, from the University of the Philippines in Manila.

Born in 1952, he is married and has two children.