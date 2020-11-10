New Permanent Representative of India Pays Courtesy Call to Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, T. S. Tirumurti, paid a courtesy call to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 19 May. (See Press Release BIO/5310.)

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Tirumurti served as Secretary to India’s Ministry of External Affairs beginning in 2018, in charge of the Persian Gulf, Arab world, Africa, development partnerships and economic relations. He previously served in his country’s embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

A senior career diplomat with extensive multilateral experience, Mr. Tirumurti worked at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva and was India’s first Representative to the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip. He served as Counsellor in the Washington, D.C., embassy; as Deputy Chief of Mission at the embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia; and as High Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

During his stints at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, he served as Under Secretary (Bhutan), Director (Foreign Secretary’s Office), Joint Secretary (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives) and Joint Secretary (United Nations Economic and Social).

Mr. Tirumurti holds bachelor’s degrees in commerce and law.

He is married and has two children.