New Permanent Representative of Haiti Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Haiti to the United Nations, Antonio Rodrigue, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Rodrigue was his country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship from March 2017 to September 2018. He was Ambassador to Spain from 2016 to 2017; Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and the European Union from 2015 to 2016; the Bahamas from 2010 to 2015; the Organization of American States from 2005 to 2010; and Spain from 2001 to 2004.

He served in several diplomatic posts from 1980 to 2001, including France, Switzerland, Venezuela, and in 1999, as Minister Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Haiti to the United Nations in New York.

Mr. Rodrigue earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, with a major in international relations, from the Université d'Etat d'Haïti in Port‑au‑Prince from 1976 to 1980. He also attended the Instituto Rio Branco diplomatic academy in Brazil from 1982 to 1983.

Mr. Rodigue was born on 27 January 1954 in Ouanaminthe, Haiti.