New Permanent Representative of Mauritania Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Mauritania to the United Nations, Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Laghdaf served in the cabinet of his country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs beginning in 2017. He was Ambassador to Qatar from 2014 to 2017, Chargé d’affaires and Head of Mission in Tehran, Iran, from 2010 to 2014, and Chargé d’affaires at Mauritania’s Embassy in Brussels, Belgium. He was simultaneously accredited to the European Commission from 2008 to 2010, having previously served as First Counsellor from 2002 to 2008.

Mr. Laghdaf served as First Counsellor at his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 1998 to 2002, and as Second Counsellor in Mauritania’s Embassy in Ottawa, Canada, from 1993 until 1998.

He was Chief of the Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nouakchott from 1992 to 1993 and headed the International Economic Relations Division from 1991 to 1992.

Mr. Laghdaf earned master’s degrees in international management and in international administration from the Université du Québec, Canada, in 1998 and 1997, respectively, as well as a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nouakchott in 1989.

He was born in Mederdra, Mauritania, on 25 September 1962.