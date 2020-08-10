New Permanent Representative of Belgium Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Belgium to the United Nations, Philippe Kridelka, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Kridelka was his country’s Ambassador to Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar and Thailand, since 2017. From 2013 to 2016, he served as Secretary General of the Household of His Majesty the King of the Belgians.

Mr. Kridelka has held several posts in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), including Director of its New York Liaison Office and UNESCO Representative to the United Nations (2010 to 2013). From 2009 to 2010, he was Director of Cabinet in the Office of the UNESCO Director‑General, and from 2005 to 2009 he served as Belgium’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

A career diplomat, Mr. Kridelka has served as his country’s Ambassador to Singapore and Brunei Darussalam (2002); Diplomatic Adviser to the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister, in charge of Employment Policy and Gender Equality (2000 to 2002); and Counsellor at the Belgian Representation to the European Union — World Trade Organization desk (1999 to 2000). He has also held positions at Belgium’s Embassies in Poland and Iran.

Born in 1960, Mr. Kridelka holds Bachelor of Medicine and Master of Laws degrees from the University of Liège.