(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the United Republic of Tanzania to the United Nations, Kennedy Godfrey Gastorn, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Until his latest appointment, Mr. Gastorn was Secretary-General of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization in New Delhi, India, beginning in 2016. He previously served as National Convenor for the Rule of Law Forum of his country’s International Development Law Organization from 2015 to 2017.

Mr. Gastorn holds a doctorate in law from the University of Bayreuth in Germany, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania.

He was born in the United Republic of Tanzania on 25 December 1976.