Vorshilov Enkhbold, the new Permanent Representative of Mongolia to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Until his latest appointment, Mr. Enkhbold served as Director-General of the Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Department in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs beginning in August 2016 until January 2020. He was previously senior adviser at the International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital, between 2013 and 2016.

Mr. Enkhbold served as Ambassador-at-Large in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in 2012 and Ambassador to India and Sri Lanka from 2008 to 2011. He was Director-General of the Trade Policy and Economic Cooperation Department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade from 2004 until 2008.

In other foreign postings, Mr. Enkhbold was the Third and subsequently Second Secretary at Mongolia’s Embassy and Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva from 2001 to 2004. He was also Senior Officer in the Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Department within the Ministry of External Affairs from 1999 until 2001.

Earlier, Mr. Enkhbold was Chief of the Investment Promotion Division at the Foreign Investment and Foreign Trade Agency of Mongolia beginning in 1996 until 1999, Economic Officer at the Mongolian Chamber of Commerce and Industry between 1991 and 1996, and a research fellow at the Institute of Renewable Energy of Mongolia from 1989 to 1991.

Mr. Enkhbold holds a PhD in international economics from the School of International Relations at the National University of Mongolia, and a master’s degree from the Technical University of Vladimir in the Russian Federation.

Born in Ulaanbaatar in 1965, he is married and has three daughters.