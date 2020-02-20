(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the new Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Kyslytsya was his country’s Deputy Foreign Minister since 2014. He was previously Director-General for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs beginning in 2006 until 2014 and Deputy Director-General of the Ministry’s Second Territorial Department (Americas and Western Europe) in 2006.

Mr. Kyslytsya was Minister Counsellor for Political Affairs at Ukraine’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., between 2003 and 2005, having served as Political Counsellor in the same mission from 2001 until 2003.

Among other positions, Mr. Kyslytsya was Chief of Staff to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, as well as First Secretary (Political) at Ukraine’s Embassy in Belgium, accredited also to the Netherlands and Luxembourg, as well as its Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He was previously the Head ad interim of the Foreign Ministry’s Council of Europe Section.

Mr. Kyslytsya holds a master’s degree in international law.

He has a son.