(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Ronaldo Costa Filho, the new Permanent Representative of Brazil to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Costa held various positions in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Under-Secretary for Economic and Financial Affairs, Director of the Extra-Regional Trade Negotiations Department and Head of the Services, Investments and Financial Affairs Division, among others.

Mr. Costa’s foreign postings included service with his country’s delegation to the European Union from 2008 to 2011, and at Brazil’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva from 2001 to 2003. He also served at the Embassy in Quito, Ecuador, from 1995 to 1998 and for the first time at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, from 1991 to 1995.