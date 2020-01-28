(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer for the Holy See to the United Nations, Gabriele G. Caccia, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to this assignment, Mr. Caccia served as Apostolic Bishop to the Philippines beginning in September 2017. He was ordained bishop in 2009, the year in which he began serving as Apostolic Nuncio to Lebanon and as Titular Archbishop of Sepino.

Between 2002 and 2009, Mr. Caccia served as Assessor for General Affairs at the Secretariat of State of the Holy See. He was Secretary of the Substitute for General Affairs in 1993.

Mr. Caccia first joined the diplomatic service in 1991, when he was posted to the Apostolic Nunciature in the United Republic of Tanzania.

Born in Milan in 1958, he earned a doctorate in theology and a licence in canon law from the Pontifical Gregorian University. He also studied at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy (the Vatican Diplomatic School) in Rome.

Mr. Caccia was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Milan in 1983, serving as Assistant Parish Priest until 1986.