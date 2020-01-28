(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Anouparb Vongnorkeo, the new Permanent Representative of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Designated Permanent Representative in September 2019, Mr. Vongnorkeo’s most recent previous appointment was Director-General of the Department of International Organizations in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, beginning in 2016 until 2019. He served as Deputy Director-General from 2011 to 2016.

Between 2007 and 2011, Mr. Vongnorkeo was Director of the Foreign Ministry’s United Nations Division, having served as Deputy Director from 2005 to 2006.

Mr. Vongnorkeo has a Bachelor of Arts in pedagogy from Vientiane Pedagogical University in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and a Master of Arts in international affairs from Ohio University, in the United States.