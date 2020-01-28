The new Permanent Representative of Zambia to the United Nations, Ngosa Simbyakula, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Simbyakula was his country’s Ambassador to the United States since 2017. Beginning in 2011 until 2016, he held various Cabinet positions, most recently Minister for Justice from 2015 to 2016. He served as Minister for Home Affairs between 2013 and 2015 and as Deputy Minister for Justice from 2011 until 2013.

Mr. Simbyakula was the Dean of the Zambia Open University’s School of Law from 2010 to 2011, and Executive Director of the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education from 2005 until 2009.

He holds a Doctor of Juridical Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in the United States, as well as Master and Bachelor of Laws degrees from the University of Zambia.