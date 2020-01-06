(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Bolivia to the United Nations, Rubén Darío Cuéllar Suárez, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Cuéllar was Executive Director of the Fundación Observatorio de Derechos Humanos y Justicia from 2015 to 2019. Between 2011 and 2013, he was Coordinator of the Fundación Nueva Democracia Human Rights Observatory — established to foster democratic values and public policy research — while concurrently serving as Political Adviser to the Government of Bolivia’s Santa Cruz Department from 2010 until 2013.

Mr. Cuéllar was Executive Director of the Fundación Nueva Democracia from 2008 to 2011, having previously held several Government-related positions: External Adviser, Presidency of the Senate (2008 to 2010); Department of Santa Cruz Assemblyman, Constituent Assembly (2006 to 2007); Prefect and General Commander, Department of Santa Cruz (2005 to 2006); Adviser to the Presidency, Technical Secretary and Santa Cruz Pre-Autonomic Council Speaker, Comité pro Santa Cruz (2003 to 2005); and Adviser to the International Relations Commission, Municipal Council of Santa Cruz de la Sierra (2003 to 2005), responsible for monitoring and coordinating foreign relations.

The holder of a bachelor’s degree in judiciary and political sciences from Universidad Mayor de San Andrés in La Paz, Bolivia, Mr. Cuéllar is also a graduate of the Latin American and Caribbean Institute for Economic and Social Planning, and studied international economic relations at the Universidad de Chile.

Born in 1963, he is married and has three children.