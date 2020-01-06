(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations, Anna Karin Eneström, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before her latest appointment, Ms. Eneström was her country’s Deputy Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations, a position she assumed in 2019. Previously, she was Director General for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Stockholm since 2015.

In 2014, holding the rank of Ambassador, Ms. Eneström served as Senior Arctic Official for Neighbourhood Security Policy while concurrently heading the Secretariat for Sweden’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council. In 2010, she represented her country on the European Union’s Political and Security Committee. Ms. Eneström was Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2009, having served as Ambassador to those countries in 2007.

She was Deputy Chief of Cabinet in the Office of the President of the General Assembly in 2005, as well as Head of the Political Section and Legal Adviser at Sweden’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in 2003. Ms. Eneström was Deputy Director at the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Law and Human Rights in 2002, and Deputy Director and Head of the Humanitarian Division in its Department of Global Cooperation in 2000.

She was First Secretary at her country’s Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1995, Second Secretary at Sweden’s Permanent Representation to the Council of Europe in 1992, and Desk Officer in the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Law in 1990.

Ms. Eneström holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Uppsala in Sweden.

She is married and has two children.