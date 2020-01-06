(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Vanessa Frazier, the new Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Ms. Frazier’s most recent previous appointment was in 2013, when she was named her country’s Ambassador to Italy, with concurrent accreditation to San Marino and to the Rome-based United Nations agencies.

She was previously Malta’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) until October 2013. Ms. Frazier’s first diplomatic appointment was as First Secretary in 1994, when she served as a Desk Officer for the United States and the Americas, as well as the Mediterranean Department.

Having begun her career as a student diplomat in 1992, Ms. Frazier was subsequently posted to Malta’s Embassies in Washington, D.C., Rome, Brussels and London.

Ms. Frazier holds a master’s degree in diplomatic studies from the University of Malta, as well as a bachelor’s degree in business management and French from Luther College in the United States.

She is married and has two children.