Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for November

The Security Council agenda for November will feature a high-level meeting on contemporary drivers of conflict and insecurity, such as climate change and underdevelopment, the organ’s President for the month said during a video press briefing today.

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, said his country is assuming the Council presidency as it marks the forty-first anniversary of its independence. He added that he will preside over the high-level meeting on 3 November, under the peacebuilding and sustaining peace agenda.

He said members will hear briefings by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed; Ibrahim Mayaki, Chief Executive Officer of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development; Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies; and Munir Akram (Pakistan), President of the Economic and Social Council. Ministers from Tunisia, Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany, Viet Nam and the Russian Federation are also expected to participate.

On 4 November, he continued, the Council will hear the annual briefings by police commissioners from United Nations peace operations, including the missions in the Central African Republic, Haiti, Mali and South Sudan.

Expressing his delegation’s pride in working closely with three Council members from Africa — Niger, South Africa and Tunisia — as the so-called “A3 Plus-One”, he said the Council will hear a briefing on the Joint Force of the Group of Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel), established in 2017 by Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger to combat terrorist and criminal groups. The Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission will be invited to speak since that body conducts important work in that region, he added.

The Council is also expected to renew the mandates of some peace operations, he said, citing the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) as well as the Council’s Committee on Somalia sanctions.

Turning to the Middle East, he said the Council programme includes meetings on Palestine, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon. As for Europe, members will hear a briefing on Bosnia and Herzegovina. A workshop, organized by Finland, will be held for the five incoming Council members — India, Ireland, Kenya, Norway and Mexico.

Emphasizing the importance of civil society participation under his delegation’s presidency, he said the Permanent Representative will engage keenly with its members.

He said in response to another question there will be no outcome document from the signature event on contemporary drivers of conflict and insecurity. Asked how vacant special envoy posts will be filled, he said his delegation has been just as anxious as correspondents and stressed the need to approach the matter with patience and calm.

For the full programme of work, please see www.un.org/securitycouncil/events/calendar.