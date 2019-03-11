Note: A complete summary of today's Commission on the Status of Women meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Opening Remarks

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON (Ireland), Chair of the Commission on the Status of Women, outlined efforts made over the past 63 years to advance women’s empowerment, recalling a recent conversation with her colleague’s 11-year-old daughter, who proclaimed that she wanted to be president of the world. “Now there’s a job that hasn’t yet been invented, but imagine if that first president of the world is a woman who comes to power by leading with integrity, with empathy, fairness,” she said. “I am ready to image that future. If not, I don’t know why I am up here today.”

While it was agreed at the fourth World Conference on Women, held in Beijing in 1995, that women’s rights are human rights, she said “we have been disappointed”. Today, one quarter of parliamentarians worldwide are women and, at the United Nations, only 46 Governments have named a female as their Permanent Representative. Meanwhile, 130 million girls remain out of school and it will take an estimated 217 years to reach gender parity in pay and work opportunities.

In examining what went wrong, she said “you can’t just add women and stir.” The job for empowering women requires conviction and political courage and must ensure both men and women have their rights. It is about “getting the job done”, which is the theme of the Commission’s 2019 session. “We are tasked to achieve a new global understanding of how social protection, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure can help to empower women and girls and achieve gender equality,” she said. “These are vital bread and butter, day‑to‑day real issues that matter to women.”

Outlining the Commission’s deliberations over the coming two weeks, she said agenda items include maternity protections, pensions, safe roads, effective public transit, schools that equip girls with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace, access to vital health care and the fair distribution of unpaid care and domestic work between men and women. These issues are all enablers or barriers, and getting these policies right can liberate and empower millions of women and girls. “Social security can act as a safety net and as a trampoline,” she said. “We all need each of those at some stage on our life course.”

For the first time, the Commission will consider the theme of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, she continued. Given this opportunity to break new ground, there is a real chance to agree on new normative standards, she said, adding that the Commission is the only international body that can do this. Recalling her meetings on 9 and 10 March with delegates attending the Commission’s youth forum and non-governmental organization forum, she said their message was clear: “We won’t be quiet.”

At a time when many are questioning the value of multilateralism, women must join at the top table of global politics, she said. Women suffer the most when multilateralism fails and triggers war, displacement, climate change and hunger. “What if we turn that equation on its head?”, she wondered. “We have hard evidence to show that peace processes are more robust and last longer when women are at the negotiating table. Resilience is in women’s DNA and the world needs that female resilience more than ever before.”

Women across the world are leading the way, she said, pointing at efforts to build resilience or to pick up the pieces when families are forcibly displaced or struggle to recover from conflict. “That woman world president begins to look more and more like a real job, doesn’t it?”, she asked, calling on all delegates to use the session’s unique opportunity to improve the lives of women and girls so that when that woman president of the world comes into office, she will have legions of educated women and girls ready to support her. “We in this room are the privileged ones. Let’s not squander that privilege in rehashing old rivalries or ideological arguments. Let’s look ahead with great hope to building together as we mark the 25 years since Beijing.”

Recalling the words of Irish poet Eavan Boland to remind delegates of their jobs, she said: “Our future will become the past of other women.”

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said that, for far too long, women have been systematically marginalized, ignored and silenced. “Thank you for raising your voices,” he told participants. The world needs direction and women advocates are at the forefront in promoting gender equality and raising awareness. Times are precarious. The world today is witnessing a pushback on women’s rights and that pushback is deep, pervasive and relentless. Violence against women human rights defenders and women running for political office has increased. Online harassment and abuse of women who speak out is rampant.

In some countries, homicide rates are going down, but murders of women are going up, he said. In other places, the world has witnessed a rollback of legal protection against domestic violence or female genital mutilation. In 2018, women were 26 per cent less likely to be employed than men. Fewer than one third of managers are women — even though they are likely to be better educated.

“We all know women’s participation makes peace agreements more durable, but we still need to make sure women are included in negotiating teams,” he continued. There are wide and persistent digital divides, an ongoing uphill battle for reproduction rights. Nationalist, populist and austerity agendas are tearing the social fabric, aggravating inequality, splintering communities, curtailing women’s rights and cutting vital services.

“We will push back against the pushback,” Mr. Guterres pledged, adding that the United Nations is also making progress in achieving gender parity. “If you look at my Senior Management Group, you will find more women than men,” he added. That is a first in United Nations history. But, even making progress at the United Nations has not come without pushback. Some have even “dared to play the competency card”. Men and women are equally efficient, competent and with the same levels of integrity, he stressed.

Striving for greater opportunity for all women is good for all, he continued. When women have equal opportunities in the labour force, economies can unlock trillions. When gender is at the heart of humanitarian assistance, vital assistance goes farther. Put simply, when women are excluded, everyone pays. Achieving sustainable development means changing power relations, closing gaps, tackling biases, fighting to preserve hard-won gains and winning ever-greater ground. “I am a proud feminist. You have my full support,” he added.

INGA RHONDA KING (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), President of the Economic and Social Council, said the theme of empowering people is being examined throughout 2019, a critical year for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. With this in mind, a strong Commission on the Status of Women remains invaluable in helping to guide the Council’s work. Among the critical issues to be addressed is the recognition of unpaid work, performed primarily by women around the world. Indeed, the Commission’s discussions about policies on this and other key issues are instrumental to the Council, which strives to achieve not only the 2030 Agenda goals, but also to leave no woman behind.

MARÍA FERNANDA ESPINOSA GARCÉS (Ecuador), President of the General Assembly, commended the Commission’s core role in advancing women’s empowerment, underlining the importance of including the cross-cutting issue of gender in a range of fields and discussions. Women are vital for the future of humanity, yet that motto must still be repeated until they take their rightful place. Every day, 130 women die of preventable, pregnancy-related causes. Others still suffer from female genital mutilation. One in three girls have experienced sexual assault. Despite gains, she said, genuine gender quality and the empowerment of women is yet to be implemented. In tackling the many challenges ahead, efforts must ensure that more women rise to positions of power. For this and other reasons, she said the Economic and Social Council will convene on 12 March a high-level event on women in power. “We need to act,” she said. “We need to weave a better social fabric. We need to build societies that are more sustainable and more inclusive.”

MARLÈNE SCHIAPPA (France), President of the Security Council for the month of March, said that the 15-nation organ has a fundamental role to play in ensuring implementation of the women, peace and security agenda. This is an opportunity to bolster all efforts to guarantee the full cooperation of women at every level of the security and peace paradigms. The participation of women has had concrete results on the ground. Myriad national and regional plans have been introduced to achieve the women, peace and security agenda.

In the last 25 years, women have only represented 2 per cent of mediators and 8 per cent of negotiators, she continued. Women face extreme hardship in conflict, including sexual and gender-based violence, she continued, expressing deep concern that no member of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Dae'sh) has been brought to justice for such crimes.

PHUMZILE MLAMBO-NGCUKA, Under-Secretary-General for Gender Equality and Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), warned that the progress reached is at danger of backsliding. This is a worrying trend for the 2030 Agenda. The families and communities most at risk of being left behind lack access to adequate infrastructure, have restricted mobility and cannot afford private services, including child care, water, sanitation, energy, health facilities and education. Investment in gender-responsive social protection and sustainable infrastructure would free up women’s time, support their mobility and enhance their access to economic opportunities.

Almost all the 830 maternal deaths every day occur in rural areas, she continued. Women and girls are responsible for 80 per cent of water collection in households without onsite access to that resource. Provision of piped clean water to households can be a quiet revolution. With a good water supply, sanitation can be improved and more girls can go to school.

Women and girls must have a role in shaping the policies, services and infrastructure that impact their lives, she continued. In urban public spaces, women’s needs, like their safety and mobility, must be a deliberate part of planning aspects. This includes considering locations of bus terminals and the provision of good street lighting. While mobile technology offers a historic opportunity for universal access, artificial intelligence’s logic will fail women if conclusions are reached based on gender-blind information. “Policies founded on gender-biased data will recycle gender inequality,” she warned.

MUNEEBA ISHFAQ and MARY FATIYA JOSEPH, representing civil society, delivered a joint statement, describing their circumstances, challenges and dreams.

Ms. ISHFAQ, noting that an accident has left her using a wheelchair, said she has so much titanium in her body, she is called the “iron woman” of Pakistan. However, major barriers are accessibility and opportunity. Her ideal world would be “more about me and less about my wheelchair”, where when she asks for accessible infrastructure, it is not viewed as asking for a favour, but for her rights.

Ms. JOSEPH, from South Sudan, described challenges she faced to attend school amid conflict. Her dream is a peaceful world where youth can access health services and where free and accessible infrastructure ensure all can attend school. The schools and other infrastructure do not need to be “luxurious”, but need to fulfil a true right to education.

HILARY GBEDEMAH, Chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, said that females are disadvantaged in social protection systems. Women face lower coverage rates and substantially lower benefit levels. For women and girls to fully benefit from the social protection systems, all forms of discrimination must be eliminated. Failure to provide appropriate social protection for women and girls, especially in disadvantaged groups, will not only stratify them into extreme poverty, but will also prevent them from contributing to economic growth. Women should be equally involved in the development and strengthening of social protection systems.

Domestic and unpaid care must be recognized and valued, she continued. Due to childcare responsibilities, women often work part-time, which affects their pension contributions, resulting in post-retirement poverty. Access to maternity protection must be guaranteed and the equal sharing of domestic responsibilities promoted through flexible work arrangements. Parental leave can enable men to play an equal role in raising children. The Committee has provided guidance to States parties on measures to address trafficking of women and girls as they move across borders. Migrant women and girls face an increased risk of poverty, exploitation and social exclusion. Public services should be of adequate quality, respectful of the dignity of women and girls, and accessible for older women and women and girls with disabilities. Women also need access to adequate employment and basic services that improve their economic lives, including access to electricity, potable water, sanitation and transport.

DUBRAVKA ŠIMONOVIĆ, Special Rapporteur on violence against women, outlining her latest report’s recommendations, emphasized a need for forceful action at the global level. She also called for the elaboration of a global action plan to stamp out violence against women. Initiatives, such as #metoo and other transformative movements, are currently being challenged by backlashes, and addressing those challenges rests on fully implementing existing instruments, including the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women. Citing several other efforts to pursue going forward, she said areas of focus include examining the persistence of femicide. In addition, her next thematic report will examine disrespect to women who are pregnant or following childbirth.

