Opening its seventy‑second session today, the Trusteeship Council elected Jonathan Guy Allen of the United Kingdom as its President and Anne Gueguen of France as its Vice‑President.

Both were elected by acclamation after being nominated on the basis of consultations among Council members. The Council also adopted its provisional agenda by acclamation at the brief organizational meeting.

The Trusteeship Council is a principal organ of the United Nations, created to administer 11 Trust Territories placed under the Organization’s care at its founding in 1945. The organ suspended operations when the last United Nations Trust Territory, Palau, attained independence in 1994.

Membership of the Council now comprises the five permanent members of the Security Council — China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and the United States. The organ’s future role is under consideration as part of the broader reform of the United Nations and the Security Council.

The Trusteeship Council will meet again in November 2021 at a date and time to be determined at least 30 days in advance.