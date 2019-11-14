United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres arrived in Paris on Monday, 11 November, to participate at the Paris Peace Forum.

In his remarks, he outlined five global risks. He said that in a troubled and fractured world, now, more than ever before, “multilateralism needs to adapt to the challenges of today and tomorrow”. At the same time, greater global solidarity must prevail in a world where were people are yearning to be heard, he said. (See Press Release SG/SM/19852.)

Following his intervention at the Paris Peace Forum, the Secretary‑General had a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. Their conversation focused on the need to redouble global efforts to fight climate change.

He then attended a dinner, hosted by President Macron, for Heads of State and of international organizations participating in the Paris Peace Forum.

On Tuesday morning, the Secretary‑General addressed the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference and reiterated the organization’s central role to bring the world together. He highlighted, among other things, UNESCO efforts to address ethical issues in science and technology, alongside its fundamental role to coordinate and monitor global efforts to promote education. (See Press Release SG/SM/19854.)

The Secretary‑General also met some UNESCO young staffers and representatives and reminded them that they are agents of change in international organizations.

The Secretary‑General returned to the United States on Tuesday evening.