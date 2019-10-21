United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres travelled to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, 19 October, to take part in the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He first attended the Small States Forum, where the Secretary‑General noted that the survival of many small countries, and particularly island States, depends on finding innovative and effective solutions to challenges that threaten their very existence. (See Press Release SG/SM/19823.)

Following that, he delivered remarks at the International Monetary and Financial Committee. At that meeting, the Secretary‑General stressed the importance of fiscal policy and financing to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change. (See Press Release SG/SM/19822.)

Before wrapping up his trip, the Secretary‑General spoke at a meeting of the Finance Ministers Coalition on Climate Finance, and he told its 44 members that, as Finance Ministers, they can turn the tide and move the markets to address the climate emergency. (See Press Release SG/SM/19821.)

The Secretary‑General returned to New York later that day.