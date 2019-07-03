On 21 June, Secretary-General António Guterres travelled from Geneva to Lisbon, Portugal, where he participated in the World Conference for Ministers Responsible for Youth that took place there on Sunday, 23 June.

Speaking at the World Conference on Sunday, the Secretary-General told the young participants that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Climate Agreement, agreed four years ago by all Member States, offer a way to address the serious global challenges we face. But he added that it is clear that without the impatience, the drive, the creativity and the innovation of today’s young people, we will not succeed.

From climate action to plastic pollution, from the clean energy revolution to gender equality, the young generation is stepping up to the challenge, he said.

The Secretary-General said that next year would mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations. Global cooperation needs rejuvenation to better tackle the threats to the future, he said, adding that he wants to hear from the youth about how they would like to see the United Nations improve. (See Press Release SG/SM/19641.)

The Secretary-General met with Prime Minister António Costa following that session, and the two made brief remarks to the press.

On Monday, 24 June, the Secretary-General returned to New York.