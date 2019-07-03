On Friday, 21 June, Secretary-General António Guterres was in Geneva, where he spoke at the International Labour Organization (ILO) Conference.

The Secretary-General said that the ILO is not just celebrating a centenary this year, but that it is also building upon a legacy of achievement guided by a vision of social justice through dialogue and international cooperation.

He congratulated the ILO on adopting a convention on violence and harassment in the world of work, and on its Centenary Declaration, which puts people at the centre of economic and social policies. (See Press Release SG/SM/19636.)

Following that appearance, the Secretary-General travelled to Portugal to attend the World Conference of Youth Ministers taking place in Lisbon that weekend.