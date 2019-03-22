United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres travelled to Washington, D.C., for meetings with United States officials beginning on Wednesday, 13 March.

On Wednesday morning, the Secretary-General met with senior White House and National Security Council officials, including National Security Adviser John Bolton. They discussed the need for strong cooperation between the United States and the United Nations and addressed several regional issues of shared concern. Additionally, they raised efforts under way both for prevention and conflict resolution in the Middle East. The White House Women’s Economic Empowerment initiative and its impact on national security and economic prosperity was also discussed.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Secretary-General met with United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo. They discussed the need for strong cooperation between the United States and the United Nations and addressed several issues of concern, such as Yemen and Venezuela. Additionally, they raised efforts under way both for prevention and conflict resolution in several African and Middle East situations.

The Secretary-General also provided a status update on the ongoing United Nations reform effort and encouraged continuing United States engagement and support.

Late on Wednesday afternoon and throughout the day on Thursday, 14 March, the Secretary-General participated in bipartisan meetings with a series of members of Congress. The topics of each meeting varied, but most focused on the need for strong cooperation between the United States and the United Nations and also addressed several issues of concern, such as Yemen, Venezuela and Myanmar.

The Secretary-General departed Washington for New York late on Thursday afternoon, 14 March.