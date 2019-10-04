The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Iraq. He calls for dialogue between the Government and the demonstrators as an immediate step towards de‑escalation and reiterates that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights that must be respected. The Secretary‑General is deeply saddened by the loss of life during the recent protests and appeals to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from violence.