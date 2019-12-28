The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Mogadishu on 28 December 2019.

He extends his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He stresses that the perpetrators of this horrendous crime must be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the full commitment of the United Nations to support the people and Government of Somalia in their pursuit of peace and development.