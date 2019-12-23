The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is deeply concerned about the military escalation in north‑west Syria and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The Secretary‑General is alarmed by the scale of the military operation and reported attacks on evacuation routes as civilians try to flee north to safety. The Secretary‑General reminds all parties of their obligations to protect civilians and ensure freedom of movement.

The recent military escalation has resulted in dozens of civilian casualties and the displacement of at least 80,000 civilians, including 30,000 in the last week alone.

Sustained, unimpeded and safe humanitarian access to civilians, including through the cross‑border modality, must be guaranteed in order to allow the United Nations and its humanitarian partners to continue to carry out their critical work in northern Syria.

The Secretary‑General reiterates that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict. The only credible solution is a United Nations‑facilitated political process pursuant to Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).