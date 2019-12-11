Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace, Security and Development in Africa, in Aswan, Egypt, today:

I am pleased to address this forum and I thank Egypt for convening this gathering on peace and development in Africa. Sustainable, inclusive development is essential to fulfilling Africa’s enormous potential. It is also the most effective way to address underlying causes of conflict, tackle the climate crisis and build resilient communities and societies.

Both the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 recognize the interlinkage between development and peace. And the African Union’s “Silencing the Guns by 2020” initiative underscores the role of prevention. Our joint efforts have led to important advances. This work has also demonstrated the importance of meaningful participation by women and young people.

I am strongly committed to helping change the narrative about Africa, so that Africa is rightly seen for its dynamism and enormous potential, as a continent of opportunity. I look forward to continued collaboration, based on mutual respect and support, and wish you fruitful discussions. Thank you.