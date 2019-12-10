Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the Asia-Pacific Conference on Financing for Inclusive and Sustainable Development, held in Dhaka from 10 to 12 December:

I congratulate the International Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh on the anniversaries you are observing on this occasion. Thank you for your commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Despite considerable advances, we are not on track to achieve them by 2030. That is why I have called for a decade of action. Financing is essential and requires deep changes in both the public and private sectors.

It is crucial to align global economic policies and financial systems with the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development] and Paris Agreement. We need to scale-up climate finance and invest in climate resilience. We must also harness new technologies to provide equitable financial access for all, especially women and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. With adequate and innovative financing, we can build an inclusive and sustainable future for all. Thank you.