Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the Bali Democracy Forum: “Democracy and Inclusivity”, in Bali today:

I am pleased to greet the Bali Democracy Forum. Around the world, we face turbulence and uncertainty. Disquiet in peoples’ lives is leading to anything but quiet in the streets. Many are hurting. All want to be heard.

At this time of widening geopolitical and social fault lines, I welcome your focus on “Democracy and Inclusivity”. Inclusive and equitable societies are essential to social cohesion and to addressing grievances through dialogue and participation.

National institutions should help build trust and promote social justice and human rights. They should also channel peoples’ voices when tackling pressing challenges such as persistent inequalities, the climate crisis and risks from emerging technologies.

Inclusive societies promote gender equality and human rights, being central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and building a fair globalization. I wish you a fruitful gathering and count on your commitment to ensuring the dignity and full participation of all.

Thank you.