Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message for Human Rights Day with the theme: “Youth standing up for human rights”, observed on 10 December:

This year, on Human Rights Day, we celebrate the role of young people in bringing human rights to life. Globally, young people are marching, organizing and speaking out: for the right to a healthy environment; for the equal rights of women and girls; to participate in decision‑making; and to express their opinions freely.

They are marching for their right to a future of peace, justice and equal opportunities. Every single person is entitled to all rights: civil, political, economic, social and cultural. Regardless of where they live. Regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, social origin, gender, sexual orientation, political or other opinion, disability or income, or any other status.

On this International Day, I call on everyone to support and protect young people who are standing up for human rights.