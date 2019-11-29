Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message to the Moscow State Institute for International Relations on its seventy‑fifth anniversary, today:

I am pleased to convey my warmest greetings on the seventy‑fifth anniversary of the Moscow State Institute for International Relations. The alumni of this illustrious institute include prominent actors of Russian diplomacy — and many United Nations staff.

This anniversary comes at a pivotal moment. Around the world, we see turbulence and uncertainty. Many of the most pressing issues facing humanity are global and interlinked: the climate emergency; growing inequalities; and the misuse of digital technologies, among others. Global issues require global solutions, making international cooperation more important than ever.

But while these are challenging times, they are also times of opportunity.

To build the future we want on a healthy planet, we need to increase the urgency and ambition of our efforts. The Paris Agreement on climate change and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development are our roadmaps.

Next year, the United Nations will also mark its seventy‑fifth anniversary, giving us an opportunity to reflect on our history and reinvigorate our Organization. We will launch a series of dialogues to engage the global public. The voices of young people and students will be central, and I hope you will participate.

In a spirit of strong partnership, please accept my best wishes for a joyous anniversary celebration.