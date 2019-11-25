The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General welcomes the positive developments announced this weekend towards a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis in Bolivia. He welcomes the unanimous adoption of legislation to establish a new Supreme Electoral Tribunal that will call for the holding of general elections at the earliest possible opportunity. The United Nations will be ready to provide support as appropriate.

This latest development demonstrates the political will to end the crisis. To consolidate these gains and prevent further violence, more steps are, however, needed, such as curbing the rhetoric of intolerance, increasing cooperation among all political forces and restoring trust and confidence amongst all those affected by the violent events of the past month.

The Secretary‑General strongly urges the pursuit of peaceful and constructive dialogue. His Personal Envoy will continue to work with the facilitators to support efforts in this regard.