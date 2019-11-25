Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message, delivered by Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, to the Fourth Review Conference of the States Parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti‑Personnel Mines, in Oslo today:

It is a pleasure to greet the Fourth Review Conference of the States Parties to the Anti‑Personnel Mine Ban Convention.

You will recall that the concept of “Disarmament that Saves Lives” is one of the priorities of my Disarmament Agenda. Probably no other disarmament instrument better illustrates this idea than this Convention. For the twenty years since its entry into force, this Convention has saved lives, boosted sustainable development, prevented disability, eased suffering, and restored hope and human dignity.

I commend you for this remarkable progress and for your determination to get rid of an indiscriminate and horrendous weapon that has no place in a civilized world. The gains are also the result of a unique partnership among States, international organizations and civil society.

Each Review Conference marks a milestone in the life of this treaty and in global efforts to achieve a mine‑free world. Over the next few days you will: review the operation and status of the Convention and its streamlined implementation machinery; set out in an Oslo Declaration a clear political vision on the way ahead and reconfirm your commitment to end the suffering and casualties caused by anti‑personnel mines; establish in an Oslo Plan of Action an ambitious and measurable strategy for the next five years to strengthen implementation of, and promote universal adherence to the Convention; and secure the resources necessary to realize these noble objectives.

The United Nations will support these efforts in every way possible. In particular, the United Nations Strategy on Mine Action 2019‑2023 encapsulates this commitment. I take this opportunity to encourage all States that have not yet done so to adhere to this Convention as soon as possible, thus joining the efforts to end the era of anti‑personnel mines. I also encourage donors to extend their generosity toward making the world free of landmines by 2025. I wish you great success in your work.