Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights, in Geneva today:

I am pleased to greet this important Forum on business and human rights. The United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights offer guidelines for companies to prevent, address and remedy human rights abuses committed in business operations.

Incorporating the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact into strategies, policies and procedures, and establishing a culture of integrity, can also set the stage for long‑term success. It can help deliver a just, peaceful and sustainable future for all.

In the face of persistent inequalities and the climate crisis, it is time for corporations to step up their efforts to adopt and promote responsible business practices and advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dialogue and partnership with all sectors, including Governments and civil society organizations are crucial. In that spirit, I wish you a productive discussion. Thank you.