Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the Sustainable Development Forum, “Common Future”, held in Moscow today:

I am pleased to address this forum, and I welcome the Russian Federation’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its recent ratification of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Sustainable Development Goals are our blueprint for building prosperous, peaceful and inclusive societies on a healthy planet. But despite considerable advances, we are off track. That is why I have called for a Decade of Action.

We need to step up urgency and ambition. Tackling the climate crisis is a battle for our lives. Yet the production of fossil fuels is expanding when it should be winding down.

Solutions exist. Innovation, strong partnerships and financing are critical. I count on your engagement on our path to a better future for all. Thank you.