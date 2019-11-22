Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the International Finance Forum, held in Guangzhou, China, from 22 to 24 November:

I am pleased to greet this International Finance Forum. You meet at a pivotal moment. Despite gains, progress toward sustainable development is off‑track. That is why I recently called for a Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

We need to step up our urgency and ambition to meet the SDGs and to address the climate emergency. Financing is critical. We must mobilize public and private finance to champion social and environmental change.

It is encouraging to see this starting to happen. I recently launched a CEO‑led Alliance of Global Investors for Sustainable Development, while in September, 130 banks adopted the Principles for Responsible Banking, also at the United Nations.

I urge all private sector leaders to invest in sustainable development. In that spirt, I wish you a productive gathering. Thank you.