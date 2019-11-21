Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the United Nations Innovation Toolkit launch event, to be held in Madrid, 21‑22 November:

Without innovation, we cannot meet the challenges of our time. In that spirit, I am pleased to greet the launch of the United Nations Innovation Toolkit. I thank Spain and the United Nations System Staff College for hosting this event.

I welcome this crucial initiative. But willingness to change must be permanent. We must learn not only new things, but how to learn. We need to share ideas, push boundaries and move faster. And we must harness the opportunities brought by digital technologies.

Innovation across the United Nations system is essential for us to deliver at the scale and pace needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. I urge all of you to champion this indispensable mindset throughout your organizations. Thank you.