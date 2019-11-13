The following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the UNLEASH Conference, in Shenzhen, China today:

I am pleased to address this UNLEASH event. I am encouraged by your strong commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Despite considerable efforts these past four years, we are off track. Deadly conflicts, the climate crisis, discrimination against women and girls and persistent inequalities are undermining efforts to achieve the Goals by 2030.

Unless we change course now, we risk missing a unique opportunity to build a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world. That is why, just over one month ago, I called for a Decade of Action to deliver the SDGs. We need strong, effective partnerships such as yours. And we need to harness the benefits of new technology for the common good. The ideas and participation of young people are essential. I am counting on all of you to drive this transformation. Thank you.