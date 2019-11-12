Following are UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ remarks at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference, in Paris today:

Madame la Directrice générale,

Madame la Présidente,

Excellences,

Mesdames et Messieurs les représentants de la société civile,

Mesdames et Messieurs les agents de l’UNESCO,

C’est toujours un plaisir de venir au siège de l’UNESCO, une organisation dont les travaux me tiennent particulièrement à cœur.

Alors que s’ouvre votre Conférence Générale, je me réjouis de l’opportunité de partager avec vous quelques réflexions sur les défis collectifs qui nous attendent.

Hier, j’ai pris part au Forum de Paris pour la paix, où j’ai pu m’exprimer sur l’état des lieux de notre monde et sur les efforts multiformes déployés par les Nations Unies en faveur de la paix.

J’ai souligné toute l’importance de la coopération internationale pour mettre fin aux conflits et faire face au chaos, à l’incertitude et à l’angoisse qui règnent dans de nombreuses parties du monde.

Je me suis également attardé sur cinq fissures, cinq dangers particuliers qui selon moi, traversent le monde aujourd’hui et qui requièrent toute notre attention.

La première fracture est d’ordre économique et géopolitique. Nous risquons de voir la planète se diviser en deux et les deux plus grandes économies de la planète donner naissance à deux mondes séparés et concurrents. Nous devons tout faire tout pour maintenir un système universel basé sur le droit international et préserver un monde multipolaire doté d’institutions multilatérales fortes.

Deuxième fissure : nous voyons le contrat social se déliter. Face aux inégalités, au manque de débouchés et à l’incapacité des dirigeants à trouver des solutions, les populations perdent confiance en leurs institutions politiques. Pour remédier à cette situation, il faut notamment bâtir une mondialisation équitable et inclusive — et donc mettre en œuvre le Programme de développement durable à l’horizon 2030.

Troisièmement, nous voyons un fossé grandissant entre les peuples. Les minorités font l’objet de discriminations de plus en plus fortes, les discours de haine se multiplient et la solidarité à l’égard des réfugiés fléchit. Nous devons combattre le racisme et l’intolérance en nous attaquant à leurs causes profondes.

En quatrième lieu, le lien entre la planète et ses habitants est en train de se briser. Nous venons de connaître le mois d’octobre le plus chaud jamais enregistré, avec des records de température battus partout cette année, y compris ici même à Paris. Ce n’est pas seulement l’urgence climatique qui menace notre avenir : des espèces s’éteignent, des écosystèmes partent en fumée et les déchets s'entassent à n’en plus finir.

La conférence sur le climat qui se tiendra le mois prochain à Madrid est l’occasion d’accentuer la dynamique engagée lors du Sommet Action Climat de septembre dernier vers des objectifs plus ambitieux et une action plus rapide.

Enfin, cinquièmement, les progrès spectaculaires de la technologie nous placent à la croisée des chemins : l’un offre des possibilités fantastiques d’améliorer le bien-être de l’humanité ; l’autre chemin, en revanche, conduit vers une aggravation de la fracture numérique, une expansion de la cybercriminalité, et nous expose aux nouveaux dangers des armes létales autonomes. Nous devons nous prémunir contre ces risques tout en veillant à ce que toutes et tous profitent des avantages de la technologie.

A world of cracks and fault‑lines is not sustainable. In this context, UNESCO’s work is central to bringing the world together. You carry out vital efforts to help the world address ethical issues in science and technology, to share the benefits of knowledge.

I welcome the fact that this General Conference seems to be close to launching a process towards a global normative instrument about the ethics of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a critical frontier issue for the whole United Nations system and the whole world. I commend UNESCO for tackling this challenge.

You are helping us to address climate change, including by sounding the alarm about the threat that global warming poses to the world’s cultural heritage, from the degradation of irreplaceable physical monuments to the disappearance of traditional practices from which we all benefit. UNESCO’s biosphere reserves, natural heritage sites and geoparks also provide unique platforms to address these collective concerns. We should build on that experience to invest in the world’s most vital natural zones, from the Amazon to the forests of Indonesia.

Education is an essential pillar to achieve our objectives for 2030. And we are late. UNESCO has a fundamental role to play to coordinate and monitor global efforts in this regard. I commend the initiative launched by the Director General at the United Nations General Assembly last September on the futures of education. I am looking forward to this global conversation involving experts, academics, Governments, United Nations entities and youth.

Your work to promote mutual understanding through education is of course at the core of UNESCO’s identity and is absolutely vital. As part of my recently announced plans of action to confront and address hate speech and protect religious sites around the world, I intend to convene a conference on education — and will count on your support.

UNESCO’s plan of action to promote the safety of journalists can help defend free and independent media — one of the foundations of open, democratic societies. This is crucial at a time when citizens demand accountability. UNESCO continues to be principled and fearless in speaking out about attacks on journalists.

So, this is as pivotal a moment for UNESCO as it is for the United Nations. It is a time when we need UNESCO to continue promoting international cooperation and defend multilateralism. Multilateralism has a proven record of service to people everywhere. But it is not enough to proclaim the virtue of multilateralism; to most people the word itself means very little. We must prove the value of international cooperation by addressing the real problems and anxieties that people face.

We need a networked multilateralism, including closer ties with regional organizations and the international financial institutions. This is crucial in working across the United Nations pillars of peace, sustainable development and human rights. We also need an inclusive multilateralism. Member States are of course central, but they control less and less of our daily lives and therefore cannot do it alone. For example, cities have a significant role to play on climate change, and the private sector’s capacities and global reach often dwarf those of individual States.

And we need of course to bring young people to the table as key partners. I am very encouraged that UNESCO is doing precisely that, with a major event this afternoon and the youth forum next week.

We all know the enormous challenges faced by young people today. One fifth of young people are not in employment, education or training; one quarter are affected by violence or conflict; millions of girls become mothers while they are still children. Online bullying and harassment are adding to high levels of stress; some 67,000 adolescents die from suicide or self‑harm every year.

Without action on the climate emergency, on inequality and intolerance, this generation could face devastating consequences. And without the drive, creativity and innovation of young people themselves, we will not succeed in building a better future for all. The task for those of us in power, or the illusion of power, is not to solve the problems of young people, but to build frameworks so that they can be at the centre of problem‑solving. We must treat young people not as subjects to be protected, but as powerful agents for change.

These are some of the challenges I want to discuss further with you — and with people across the world — in the context of the United Nations seventy‑fifth anniversary, which we will mark next year.

I see this observance as a critical moment to renew our common project. I look forward to continuing to work with you to deliver for we, the peoples.