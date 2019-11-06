The following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the twentieth Conference of International Investigators, held in Geneva from 6‑8 November:

I am pleased to greet this important conference. I commend your vital role in ensuring that international organizations uphold the highest standards of conduct and effectiveness.

For multilateralism to work, we need to be trusted partners, committed to integrity. Current reforms at the United Nations aim to enable us to make more effective and efficient use of our financial resources to deliver better for the people we serve. And we have taken significant steps to advance zero tolerance for sexual harassment and sexual exploitation and abuse, with victim‑centred prevention and response efforts.

I have also taken measures to strengthen protections for whistle‑blowers. There can be no place for misconduct in our work.

Thank you for your efforts to build transparent, accountable and effective international institutions that can meet the challenges of our time. I wish you fruitful discussions.