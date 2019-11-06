Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the inaugural Sustainable Development Goals Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur from 6‑7 November:

I commend Malaysia for convening this important gathering on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

I recently called for a Decade of Action to deliver the SDGs. We need ambitious action from all sectors of society. Despite some important progress, we are off track. Deadly conflicts, the climate crisis, gender‑based violence, rising hunger and persistent inequalities are undermining efforts to achieve the Goals by 2030.

To leave no one behind, we need partnerships, resources and innovation. And we need a fair globalization that delivers for all. I welcome Malaysia’s leadership in committing to the implementation of the SDGs.

I count on your continued support. Please accept my best wishes for a successful meeting.