The following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the Beijing Forum:

I am pleased to once again greet the Beijing Forum. I appreciate your focus this year on “The Harmony of Civilizations and Prosperity for All”.

Our world faces challenges on many fronts — the climate emergency, growing inequality, rising hatred and intolerance, and many alarming peace and security crises. People want answers and action.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is our contribution to building a fair globalization. Leaders and institutions must work together to deliver. Thank you for your support for international cooperation and shared solutions. Together, let us strive to put the needs, aspirations, rights and hopes of people first. Thank you.