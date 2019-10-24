Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Green Climate Fund Pledging Conference, in Paris today:

I am pleased to send greetings to this crucial Pledging Conference for the Green Climate Fund, and I thank France for hosting.

I was gratified that several countries made new commitments at last month’s Climate Action Summit, where I called for greater urgency and ambition in tackling the climate crisis. I particularly thank those countries that doubled their promised contribution.

Pledges to the Fund now stand at more than $7.4 billion — but we must do more. I appeal to all participants to provide significant resources during this conference. Developing nations, particularly those on the front lines of climate change, need your contributions.

Some 100 countries are already benefitting. An ambitious replenishment will enable the Fund to continue to promote adaptation, resilience and carbon-neutral development in developing countries.

I wish you a successful meeting.