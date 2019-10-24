  1. Home
  2. Secretary-General, at Sustainable Development Forum in Beijing, Calls for Decade of Action to Spur Inclusive Growth, Help Most-Vulnerable People

Secretary-General, at Sustainable Development Forum in Beijing, Calls for Decade of Action to Spur Inclusive Growth, Help Most-Vulnerable People

Press Release
SG/SM/19826-ENV/DEV/2014
24 October 2019

Secretary-General, at Sustainable Development Forum in Beijing, Calls for Decade of Action to Spur Inclusive Growth, Help Most-Vulnerable People

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message, delivered by Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, to the Sustainable Development Forum, in Beijing today:

I am pleased to address this Sustainable Development Forum.  At last month’s high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly, I called for a Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).  In that spirit, I welcome your discussions on galvanizing the action we need from all sectors of society.

Let us be clear:  we are off track.  Deadly conflicts, the climate crisis, gender-based violence, rising hunger and persistent inequalities are undermining efforts to achieve the Goals by 2030.

We need to act quickly and in a more coordinated manner.  We need effective partnerships and adequate resources.  We need to reorient our economic, financial and governance systems so that growth benefits all and supports a healthy environment.  And we need to focus first on those who are furthest behind; indeed, the highest impact comes from helping the most vulnerable.

I commend China for its extraordinary achievements on poverty eradication and its firm commitment to advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.   I count on your continued support to make the SDGs a reality for all.  Please accept my wishes for a successful Forum.

Environmental issues and sustainable development
For information media. Not an official record.