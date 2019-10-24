Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message, delivered by Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, to the Sustainable Development Forum, in Beijing today:

I am pleased to address this Sustainable Development Forum. At last month’s high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly, I called for a Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In that spirit, I welcome your discussions on galvanizing the action we need from all sectors of society.

Let us be clear: we are off track. Deadly conflicts, the climate crisis, gender-based violence, rising hunger and persistent inequalities are undermining efforts to achieve the Goals by 2030.

We need to act quickly and in a more coordinated manner. We need effective partnerships and adequate resources. We need to reorient our economic, financial and governance systems so that growth benefits all and supports a healthy environment. And we need to focus first on those who are furthest behind; indeed, the highest impact comes from helping the most vulnerable.

I commend China for its extraordinary achievements on poverty eradication and its firm commitment to advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. I count on your continued support to make the SDGs a reality for all. Please accept my wishes for a successful Forum.