  2. Secretary-General Hails ‘Representatives of the People’ at Annual Inter‑Parliamentary Union Assembly

Press Release
SG/SM/19815
14 October 2019

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Belgrade from 13 to 17 October:

I am pleased to greet the Inter-Parliamentary Union.  I welcome your focus on international law, universal health coverage, the climate emergency and the Sustainable Development Goals.

As a former parliamentarian, I know that your contribution, as representatives of the people, is critical in advancing shared progress.

In facing today’s challenges, we need a multipolar world with strong multilateral institutions and universal respect for international law.  This is the path to building a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world, where no one is left behind.

I count on your continued support.  Thank you.

