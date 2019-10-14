Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Belgrade from 13 to 17 October:

I am pleased to greet the Inter-Parliamentary Union. I welcome your focus on international law, universal health coverage, the climate emergency and the Sustainable Development Goals.

As a former parliamentarian, I know that your contribution, as representatives of the people, is critical in advancing shared progress.

In facing today’s challenges, we need a multipolar world with strong multilateral institutions and universal respect for international law. This is the path to building a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world, where no one is left behind.

I count on your continued support. Thank you.