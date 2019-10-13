The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of the start of a dialogue process between the Government of Ecuador and indigenous organizations, facilitated by the Episcopal Conference and the United Nations. He calls on all concerned to commit to inclusive and meaningful talks, and to work in good faith towards a peaceful solution to the pressing challenges facing the country.

The Secretary-General also calls on all actors to reduce tensions, refrain from acts of violence and exercise maximum restraint.