The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I have said often that winds of hope are blowing ever stronger across Africa. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia is one of the main reasons why.

His vision helped Ethiopia and Eritrea achieve a historic rapprochement, and I was honoured to witness the signing of the peace agreement last year.

This milestone has opened up new opportunities for the region to enjoy security and stability, and Prime Minister Ahmed’s leadership has set a wonderful example for others in and beyond Africa looking to overcome resistance from the past and put people first.